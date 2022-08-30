York: Pub closed as monthly energy bill almost trebles
A city centre pub in York has had to close after spiralling energy costs almost trebled its monthly bill.
Brian Furey, who ran The Gillygate for eight years, said payments had risen from £900 a month to £2,500.
It comes as some of the country's breweries called for immediate government intervention on high energy bills this winter.
Mr Furey said: "It's almost laughable, you get your bill and look at it and go 'we can't do that'."
Mr Furey took over The Gillygate in 2014 and gave the pub, which dates back to 1811, a full makeover.
He said the management team had discussed trying to keep the pub open through the autumn and had considered what financial boost any Christmas trade might bring.
Mr Furey said he had also contemplated taking out a loan to keep the pub open, but said his profits would not have covered the debt.
"We said 'do we borrow money to keep us going and hope for a good trade?'.
"But we said no, if we borrow money we're gonna end up in debt with that loan and probably not trade sufficiently to get the profit to pay our costs," he said.
The BBC has contacted Star Pubs, which owns The Gillygate, for a comment.
On Tuesday the pub and brewery owners from six companies - JW Lees, Carlsberg Marston's, Admiral Taverns, Drake & Morgan, Greene King and St Austell Brewery - called for urgent government intervention, including a support package and a cap on the price of energy for businesses.
Earlier this year it was revealed the number of pubs in England and Wales had reached its lowest level on record.
