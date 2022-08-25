Samuel Diatta death: Vigil held for 'loyal, generous, friend'
- Published
A vigil has been held outside York Minster for a man who died following a disturbance at a jewellers in the city.
Samuel Diatta, 39, from York, became involved in an altercation with a security guard at Mappin and Webb on Coney Street on 28 July, police said.
A staff member and three members of the public restrained Mr Diatta who then became unresponsive and later died in hospital.
His family said he was "a gentle giant who was loved by all who met him".
Speaking outside the minster on Thursday evening, Mr Diatta's friend Tim Gemmell said: "He was just extremely kind and supportive, I really couldn't have asked for a more loyal friend."
Mr Gemmell said Mr Diatta had been a "positive influence on a lot of people" and was "generous to a fault".
Mr Diatta's sister Teba Diatta, said the family were trying to support each other and were still in shock.
"We're numb and it doesn't feel real and when we have Sunday dinner Sam's place is empty and he should be there, but it's just the three of us now," she said.
North Yorkshire Police have said it was unclear why Mr Diatta had entered the jewellers, with no evidence found to suggest the incident was a robbery.
Four men have been arrested in connection with the disturbance.
Two of the men, who are in their 40s, and a man in his 50s were arrested shortly after the incident, and a man in his 50s was arrested on 28 July.
All four men have since been released on bail while police and medical investigations continue.
