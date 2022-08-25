South Kilvington: Dog walking facility proposed for rural field
A business has applied to convert agricultural land in North Yorkshire into a commercial dog walking facility.
South Acres Ltd wants to create an enclosed area for dog walkers in South Kilvington, near Thirsk.
A number of objections, which cite the loss of farmland and existing nearby spaces for dog walking, have been received by Hambleton District Council.
The application has been recommended for approval by council planners.
Papers submitted with the proposal state the facility, which would be surrounded by a 1.8m (6ft) fence and open for 15 hours a day, would be managed via an online booking system.
South Acres, which runs two similar fields near Darlington, said it would check the site once daily, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Potential customers were highlighted as those with dogs that are afraid of people or other dogs, owners of dogs with poor recall abilities, and dog owners "wishing to visit somewhere in the countryside or a new environment".
One objector stated the proposal to change the field came "at a time when we need to make full use of all agricultural land we can".
Another resident wrote: "Why change perfectly good agricultural land to a private dog walking field which we don't need, as there are plenty of free walks around Thirsk and South Kilvington?"
The plans will be considered on Thursday 1 September.