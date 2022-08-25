A170 Sutton Bank: Steep road to shut for maintenance work

Work on a hairpin bend and the rock face on the A170 Sutton Bank, between Thirsk and Helmsley, is due to begin in September

A key route in the North York Moors is set to close for three weeks for extensive maintenance work.

The A170 Sutton Bank, between Thirsk and Helmsley, is one of England's steepest A-roads and has a one-in-four gradient.

North Yorkshire County Council said a hairpin bend needed to be stabilised to prevent landslips and the rock face required maintenance work.

It said the work would take longer than usual due to the scale of the project.

The full road closure will run from 11 September until 2 October, with signposted diversions in place.

The A170 climbs 160 metres (524ft) to the top of the North York Moors in less than one mile

Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transportation, said: "Our annual maintenance scheme usually takes a week, so we appreciate the added disruption that the extended timescale will cause.

"We ask the public for their understanding and co-operation while the work is ongoing."

