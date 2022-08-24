Kex Gill A59: Price to replace landslip-hit road up by £7m
- Published
The cost of replacing a landslip-hit North Yorkshire road has risen by more than £7.2m in just 18 months.
Work on the A59 at Kex Gill was originally priced at £61.6m in January 2021.
A county council meeting this week heard the increased cost was due to "volatile conditions" in the construction industry.
Council deputy leader Gareth Dadd said absorbing the increase showed the authority's "commitment".
The carriageway, between Harrogate and Skipton, has been affected by 12 landslips in as many years.
Mr Dadd told the meeting: "I wouldn't say I'm pleased to be having to recommend a further £7.2m for the Kex Gill project.
"But nonetheless it shows our commitment to major road improvement."
The project to create a new carriageway, which was expected to start in autumn 2021, has been hit by a number of delays.
These include objections to the compulsory purchase order of land to site the new road on, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Minerals company Sibelco also attempted to call in the project for a public inquiry, but this was rejected by the government.
It is now hoped the project will start early in 2022 and be completed in 2025.
The Department of Transport will provide £56m of funding for the work, while the remainder will be paid for by the county council.
The extra costs agreed will be paid from a Brexit support fund.
