Knaresborough: Campaign aims to improve town's high street
- Published
Two councillors who have kickstarted a campaign to improve Knaresborough's High Street say the town has suffered from "little or no investment".
Liberal Democrat councillors Hannah Gostlow and Matt Walker have suggested a number of ideas including more car parking spaces and 20mph speed limits.
They urged local people to share their views in an online survey.
Carl Les, who leads the Conservative-controlled North Yorkshire County Council, has been asked to comment.
Ms Gostlow told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "There has been little or no investment in Knaresborough by North Yorkshire County Council over the last 10 years and residents and businesses are fed up.
"Now we want [the council] to invest in Knaresborough High Street and not just the cars passing through it."
Other ideas put forward by the councillors in their 'A Starter for 10' campaign include electric vehicle charging points, a bus station expansion and more pedestrian crossings.
Mr Walker said the survey, which is open until 30 September, was to start "a constructive and positive conversation about the future of the High Street, what people would like to see and how we can make that happen".
