North York Moors: Visitors urged to embrace wellbeing activities
Visitors to a national park are being encouraged to take part in a programme of wellbeing and nature events.
The North York Moors National Park Authority's Mindful Month aims to promote the benefits of nature on people's mental health.
Experiences, some of which are free, take place throughout September and include a pop-up beach sauna and mindful meanders in the park.
Other events include yoga sessions and art and photography workshops.
Emily Watson, development and marketing assistant at the authority, said: "Whether it's strolling on a beach, walking in woods or sitting on a bench overlooking a fantastic view, there's now more evidence that spending time in nature is good for our mental health and wellbeing.
"As this year is proving particularly challenging for many people, Mindful Month has even more relevance as a way of showcasing how the national park's beauty, and the various experiences utilising these natural surroundings, can act as a springboard for better health."
New events this year include hour-long sessions where guests spend their time moving between a Finnish-style wood-fired sauna on the beach to taking a cooling dip in the sea.
The idea is to tap into the physical and relaxation benefits that arise from the contrast in temperatures, according to the park authority.
Other highlights include guided walks in the company of Buddhist nun Ani Tselha, who will lead a group through hay meadows and along quiet woodland paths.
