North Yorkshire: Spate of oil thefts prompts police crackdown
Police in North Yorkshire say thefts of heating and cooking oil in rural areas have "rocketed" as prices have risen.
In the first half of the year, officers dealt with 71 reports of oil thefts across the county, North Yorkshire Police said.
In one case a woman in her 90s was left without heating after her oil tank was drained, a spokesperson said.
The force said it had launched a fresh crackdown in a bid to catch those responsible.
"We're not talking about a couple of litres here and there - these are often very significant quantities costing thousands and thousands of pounds," said Insp Clive Turner, from the force's Rural Task Force.
"Experienced criminals specialise in this type of theft and travel great distances to avoid detection.
"And some supply an oil black market, which funds organised crime groups and other criminal activities.
"With many types of fuel doubling in price, including cooking and heating oils, diesel and petrol, officers are determined to suffocate the black market that has emerged for stolen fuel."
Hambleton and Richmondshire recorded the most thefts, with 16 reports, followed by 12 in Craven and the same number in the Selby district, with 16 people either identified or arrested in connection with the thefts.
The actual number was also likely to be "significantly" higher than 71, as many were not discovered until days or even weeks later, the force said.
Insp Turner said some of the highest-value thefts involved heating oil, with several of those detained in North Yorkshire coming from as far afield as London.
Cooking oil, used to produce unregulated biodiesel, had also been stolen from restaurants and pubs, he added.
The police crackdown operation is being led by the force's Rural Task Force, and includes targeted patrols in rural communities and security advice for businesses and homeowners.
