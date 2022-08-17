Scarborough driving test twins pass at same time and place
Teenage twins said they were "over the moon" after they passed their driving tests at the same time and place.
Alfie and Emma Willis, 18, from Scarborough, set off for their tests at 08.20 BST on 9 August and returned successful, just two minutes apart.
The pair even passed with an identical number of minor mistakes.
The siblings had not planned to take simultaneous tests but Alfie, who had a date set for December, secured a last minute cancellation via an app.
Their father, Owen Willis, was in disbelief when the app changed the test date.
He said that seeing the twins, who are close and have been in the same class through school, pass at the same time was "fantastic" and they were "over the moon".
Emma said: "I came back two minutes before [Alfie] and then we were both just looking through the windows at each other trying to see each other's facial expressions. Then he got out the car and he was holding a certificate."
"I just jumped on him because I was more relieved that he passed, because he did it twice before, so I just really wanted him to pass to be honest, but it's even better that we both passed."
Her pass means she can start commuting to her new job as a chef at a restaurant about 30 miles away, while Alfie will start a manufacturing apprenticeship in York in September.