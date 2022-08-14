Northallerton: Man, 77, hit by car at supermarket dies
A 77-year-old man who was hit by a car outside a supermarket has died.
He was struck by a black Volkswagen ID3 in the car park at Lidl in Northallerton at about 13:30 BST on Monday, North Yorkshire Police said.
The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries but died on Saturday.
The driver of the car was interviewed under caution following the incident. Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
