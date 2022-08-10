Glamping site owner insists solar farm is in 'wrong location'
The owner of a 'green' glamping site is objecting to plans for a £30m solar energy farm on its doorstep.
Lightrock Power and Econergy want to build a 200-acres solar farm near Husthwaite, North Yorkshire, to provide power for about 15,000 homes.
However Barney Smith, of Baxby Manor, which has a Green Tourism award, says it will "be a blot on the landscape".
The firms claim objectors have "misunderstood" plans and criticised their "not in my backyard" attitudes.
Lightrock said there had been a "significant reduction and redesign" of the initial proposals for Woolpots Solar Farm.
But Mr Smith said he believes the proposed facility is "in the wrong location".
"It's on the edge of the Howardian Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the North Yorkshire Moors National Park," he said.
"People come here for the peace and quiet and views.
"While I agree that green energy is needed, and I have solar panels myself, I feel there are more suitable places for an industrial-scale solar farm."
To date 141 objections and 110 supporting comments have been submitted to Hambleton District Council
Chris Sowerbutts, co-founder of Lightrock, said: "We are the only solar developer to have a partnership with the RSPB, who support our projects by helping us design industry-leading biodiversity net gain.
"We've also received public support from the head of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. These projects are considerably better for wildlife than their current use and I'm afraid the objectors have simply misunderstood the proposals."
The land is currently used for grazing sheep, which could continue, or for growing crops used for fuel, he said.
Wolf Dietrich, from Econergy, added: "It is, unfortunately, still common that we get this, 'I am a supporter of renewable energy but not in my backyard" attitude."
The council will consider the planning application later this year.
