Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum centre plan for ex-RAF site scrapped
- Published
Plans to turn a former RAF base into an asylum seeker centre have been withdrawn, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.
The Home Office announced plans in April to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men.
But villagers and Hambleton District Council opposed the decision and said they would mount a legal challenge.
Mr Wallace said he had withdrawn the offer of the site to the Home Office.
The minister was asked about the plans during a visit to West Yorkshire on Tuesday.
He said: "I have withdrawn the offer to the Home Office for that site. It's been with them for a number of months.
"I have obligations to do something else with that site, and you know there are other sites we made available to the Home Office if they wish to take it up."
'Ridiculous plan'
Virginia Sharpe, who lives in the village, welcomed the news, but added she wanted to "see it in writing and get confirmation for sure".
"Then we'll cross fingers and hope that it is the end of this ridiculous plan," she said.
She added that she hoped the site would now be used "for something that would benefit the village and the local area".
"What that may be - who knows?"
Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, has also campaigned against the plans and previously said the village was unsuitable for such a centre.
Conservative party leadership contender and North Yorkshire MP Rishi Sunak was "delighted" the plans had been withdrawn, a spokesperson for his campaign said.
