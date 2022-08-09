Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum centre plan for ex-RAF site scrapped
- Published
Plans to turn a former RAF base into an asylum seeker centre have been withdrawn, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.
The Home Office announced plans in April to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse in North Yorkshire into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men.
But villagers and Hambleton District Council opposed the decision and said they would mount a legal challenge.
Mr Wallace said he had withdrawn the offer of the site to the Home Office.
The minister was asked about the plans during a visit to West Yorkshire on Tuesday.
He said: "I have withdrawn the offer to the Home Office for that site. It's been with them for a number of months.
"I have obligations to do something else with that site, and you know there are other sites we made available to the Home Office if they wish to take it up."
