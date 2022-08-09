York bus sex assault: Teenager wanted by police
- Published
A boy aged 15 or 16 may have been behind a sexual attack on a woman travelling on a bus in York.
Police said they were trying to trace the boy after the woman was groped at about 18:45 BST on 27 July on First York's number one service.
The teenager is described as being about 5ft 3in tall, aged between 15 and 16 and with short dark hair.
North Yorkshire Police said the teenager was believed to have been with a second boy of roughly the same age.
He was described as being ginger and pale, officers said.
The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or had been travelling on the bus to contact them.
