Sam Gannon: Emmerdale actor dies while visiting family in US
- Published
Former Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon has died while travelling in the United States, his family has said.
Mr Gannon, 31, who played Kev in the soap in 2019, died suddenly while visiting relatives in California.
His family has launched a crowdfunding page to bring his body back home to Selby, North Yorkshire.
"You just don't expect these things to happen, especially to a young man of 31 who was having the time of his life," his mother Angela Gannon said.
"He was having a great time, up in the mountains shooting tin cans, building stables for horses. The last time I spoke to him was on Monday."
She said news of her son's death had left the family in "absolute, total shock".
The cause of Mr Gannon's death remains under investigation, though his mother said he had had a heart condition from birth which had "reared its ugly head" in recent months.
A fundraising bid to bring the former Brayton High School student's body home has already received £7,600 towards a £17,000 target.
His mother said: "We want him home with us - with his family."
"It's been amazing to see how many people loved him, and the support and the memories people had of Sam," his partner of five-and-a-half-years Zoe Hakin added.
"It's comforting in the worst time of all of our lives.
"He was vibrant and funny. He was the best part of my life and to anyone who met him I think they'll agree."
Mr Gannon featured in TV series Tales of Bacon, as well as film Babes with Blades, according to IMDB.
