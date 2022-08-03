Bedale: Families pay tribute to teenage crash victims
The families of three teenagers who died in a crash in North Yorkshire have paid tribute to them.
The Alfa Romeo in which the three were being driven crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST on Friday.
Aaron Bell, 18, Tommy Shevels, 18, and Louis Banks, 17, died at the scene. The 18-year-old driver of the Alfa Romeo is in hospital in a serious condition.
Mr Bell's parents said they were "truly heartbroken" at their son's death.
In a statement, his family, from Jervaulx, said he loved rugby, cricket and showing sheep.
They said: "Aaron is a truly amazing young man, the best son we could ask for.
"He was the reason why we all smiled a little bigger and laughed a little louder. He had such a cheeky smile and contagious laugh.
"The pain is unbearable," they added.
The family of Mr Shevels, from Healey, said he would be "missed by everyone that knew him".
They added: "Tommy was a wonderful son, big brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. He was a great friend to many and always had a smile on his face."
His family thanked the emergency crews who attended the crash scene.
They said they were "truly grateful for all the warming and supportive messages at this devastating time".
Mr Banks, also from Healey, was described by his family as "beautiful inside and out".
They added that he had a passion for farming.
"Louis did anything and everything he was asked to do, and his dream was to take over the farm. He was already telling his dad how to run it." they said.
"His amazing sense of humour was infectious, and you only had to look at his cheeky smiling face and you would soon be laughing with him."
North Yorkshire Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information about it, to get in touch.
