Filey: Shepherds' hut holiday homes plans for clifftop
- Published
A decision on plans for new holiday homes on Filey's coast will be made later by Scarborough Borough Council.
Essential Vivendi Ltd propose placing five "shepherds' huts" at The Bay holiday village.
A planning report prepared for members of the committee recommended that the application was refused.
More than 70 objections have been received, including concerns over location and the style of the huts.
The company's website states there are "23 property types at The Bay Filey, all of which have been built by the Essential Group" according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Objections from the public included issues such as the impact on wildlife, limited parking, potential pollution, privacy, and overcrowding.
One objection said: "The Bay has become overcrowded with smaller properties with insufficient parking, leading to real health and safety concerns as there are no footpaths."
Another says that "a line has to be drawn" and suggests that the development "is aesthetically wrong and incompatible with maintaining the space and amenity of the cliff top which is a precious commodity in coastal resorts such as ours."
Filey Town Council did not object to the development and Natural England said it was not able to "fully assess the potential impacts of this proposal" on nature conservation sites.
According to council documents, the applicant's description of the holiday lets as "shepherds' huts" has led to some confusion.
The report states: "Shepherds' huts are generally mobile units which fall within the legal definition of a caravan and proposals for their siting are technically for the change of use of land to a caravan site rather than for the erection of buildings.
"These units are actually permanent buildings built on concrete foundations and are immovable; the wheels are for decorative purposes and do not provide any means of support."
The council's planning committee has been recommended to reject the application at its meeting on Thursday 4 August.