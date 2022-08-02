Christina Aguilera to begin UK tour in Scarborough
- Published
Christina Aguilera will kick off her UK tour in Scarborough later in front of a crowd of more than 8,000 fans.
The multi Grammy award-winning singer will perform at the Yorkshire resort's Open Air Theatre, ahead of shows in London, Liverpool and Brighton.
She is the latest in a growing line of stars to appear at the venue, including Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears.
Stuart Clark, operations manager at the theatre, said the show was nearly sold out.
"We're nearly full, there's just a handful of tickets left, so just over 8,000 people," he said.
"So get here early and enjoy the show."
The 90-year-old theatre,, which opened in 1932, underwent a £3.5m renovation in 2010 and has since hosted a raft of big names.
Mr Clark said the venue's success had created a "massive buzz".
"The open air theatre has done that for Scarborough
"It's a completely different place and you see people from all over the country and we've had people from all over Europe. It s so good for the area."
The only difference for the major international stars was the organisation involved, Mr Clark said.
"With the likes of Christina and Britney and a couple of others it's just a bigger show.
"So there's a greater number of people we've got to accommodate in our little backstage area.
"It just goes up another level."
Lewis Capaldi and George Ezra will also appear at the venue this summer.
Aguilera has sold more than 43m records worldwide and achieved four UK and five US number one singles.
Supporting the Genie in a Bottle singer will be British boyband Union J.
The group's Jaymi Hensley said it was a really big moment for the band, which only reformed for a reunion show in May.
"I am still a little bit gobsmacked," he said.
"They just called us two weeks ago and said 'we've got you a support and its Christina'.
"She is absolutely one of my musical inspirations."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk