Bedale: Tributes paid to teenagers killed in collision
- Published
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a collision in North Yorkshire on Friday.
An Alfa Romeo carrying a total of four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road, near Thornton Watlass, Bedale, at about 23:00 BST, North Yorkshire Police said.
Wensleydale RUFC said two of the teens, Aaron Bell and Louis Banks, played for the club and would be "sorely missed".
A third, unnamed, teenage passenger died in the crash, while the 18-year-old unnamed driver was seriously hurt.
In a statement, Wensleydale RUFC said Mr Bell and Mr Banks had "both started playing at Wensleydale aged seven, and last season Aaron became a regular in the senior squad, scoring tries for fun for both the first and second team.
"You couldn't find nicer lads than these two and were an absolute pleasure to coach. You will both be sorely missed and always a part of our club."
Meanwhile, North Yorkshire Soccer Academy said Mr Banks was a "phenomenal" footballer, rugby player and cricketer.
"He had the most cheeky grin and had an unbelievable attitude to all sports. He was an-all round great kid too," the academy said on its Facebook page.
Bedale School, where all three of the teenagers who died had attended, said their deaths had "devastated our whole community", adding that the thoughts of everyone at the school were with their families.
"We will offer any support we can from school to help them through the difficult time ahead. And I know that the wider community, as it always does, will come together to help in any way they can."
A number of teenagers had been supported by the local church, a spokesperson said.
Books of condolence would be opened at a prayer service for the teenagers on Wednesday morning.
Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information about what happened, has been asked to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police.
