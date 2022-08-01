A64 Rillington diversions after water main burst closes road

People heading to the North Yorkshire coast will face a major diversion for 48 hours after a water main burst, causing a road to collapse on Sunday.
The burst in the village of Rillington, near Malton, prompted the closure of a large section of the main A64 York to Scarborough road.
Police have warned motorists of delays to journeys to and from the coast.
National Highways said contractors were on site, but said emergency repairs could take up to 48 hours to complete.
The burst caused to the road to rapidly flood and led to a large depression in the road surface.
A National Highways spokesperson said: "Yorkshire Water have been in attendance to assist in repairing the damaged water main, and our contractors are also on scene to repair the road surface damage.
"The road is expected to be closed for at least 48 hours for emergency repairs to take place."
The A64 is closed eastbound, between the A169 at Malton and the B1429 at Willerby, and westbound between the B1429 and B1428, with diversions in place.
The closure has meant bus operator Coastliner, which runs buses between Leeds, York, Malton and Scarborough, has had to divert some services and said it was unable to serve stops between Scagglethorpe and Norton.
