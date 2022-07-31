Police hunt for man after couple attacked in York home
- Published
Police are hunting for a man who attacked a couple in their home.
The man and woman, who were seriously injured, were found by emergency services in Rosemary Court in York just after 16:40 BST.
North Yorkshire Police said they were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.
The male suspect is described as small, in his early 20s, with a slim build and short, brown hair styled to the side, the force added.
Police said they believed it was an "isolated incident" and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.