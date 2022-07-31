Woman dies in car and campervan crash near Scarborough
- Published
A woman has died after a car and a campervan crashed near Scarborough.
She was driving a Honda Jazz which collided with a black Mazda campervan on the A171 just outside Cloughton at 14:00 BST on Saturday.
North Yorkshire Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman who was driving the campervan was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage are urged to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.