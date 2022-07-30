Three teenagers killed in car crash in North Yorkshire
- Published
Three teenagers have been killed and another has been seriously hurt in a crash in North Yorkshire.
A grey Alfa Romeo carrying four males crashed on the B6268 Masham Road near Thornton Watlass, Bedale at about 23:00 BST on Friday.
North Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old and two 18-year-old passengers had died. The driver, aged 18, was also seriously injured.
The force said it did not believe any other vehicle was involved.
Officers are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or who may have seen the car in the area before the crash.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.