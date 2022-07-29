Samuel Diatta death: More details revealed about jewellery disturbance
- Published
Police have released further details about a disturbance at a York jewellers following which a man died.
Samuel Diatta, 39, had become involved in an altercation with a security guard at Mappin and Webb on Coney Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
As a result, a staff member and three members of the public restrained Mr Diatta who was found to be unresponsive and who died later in hospital.
Police said there was no evidence found to suggest it was a robbery.
It was still unclear why Mr Diatta had entered the jewellers, according to North Yorkshire Police.
Officers had arrived at the shop five minutes after a 999 call at 16:41 BST on Tuesday reporting the incident, the force said.
First aid had been administered to Mr Diatta by emergency service staff after he was seen to be unresponsive.
He was taken to York District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 18:40 BST, North Yorkshire Police said.
The shop's security guard had also been injured in the altercation, officers said.
Det Insp Steve Menzies, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident so they could be interviewed while protecting their legal rights.
"Two of the men, who are in their 40s, and a man in his 50s were arrested shortly after the incident, and a man in his 50s was arrested on 28 July.
"All four men have been released on bail while the police and medical investigations continue."
He added that "a number of lines of investigation" were being investigated which could take several weeks to conclude.
In a statement, Mr Diatta's family described him as a "beloved son and brother" and "a gentle giant who was kind and generous and loved by all who met him".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.