York businesses hit out at cut to city foot street hours
The number of daytime hours cars are banned from some streets in York is to be cut later this year despite pleas from hospitality businesses.
During the Covid pandemic, vehicles were prevented from accessing certain city streets between 10:30 and 19:00 to enable more pavement cafes.
But councillors have voted to revert to an earlier end time of 17:00 in October due to worries over future legislation.
The chamber of commerce said the cut would "jeopardise" city centre trade.
City of York Council acknowledged the major benefit of a later end time for so-called "foot streets" was the extended hours that pavement cafes could operate.
The decision to revert to the earlier hours was not permanent, but time was needed to resolve the issues around the impact on people with disabilities, the council added.
Campaigners previously said the popularity of pavement cafes had made the city centre inaccessible for them.
However, business owners had urged councillors not to change the rules.
Andrew Digwood, vice president of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said the cut in foot street hours would have a "disproportionately detrimental effect on the affected businesses" in the "crucial" early evening period.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the chair of the city's Hospitality Association, Adam Wardale, said the extension of foot street hours had given many businesses an "additional stream of income".
Ashley Mason, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said the authority was committed to an outdoor cafe culture.
However, he added that the current infrastructure in the city centre was not ready for it to "become a reality" without further work.
Councillors did agree to a consultation on how pavement cafes should operate in the future, but that drew criticism from disability campaigners.
They claimed the city's failure to follow equalities legislation, by granting licences for cafes on narrow pavements, was the real issue.
Access campaigner Flick Williams said: "Why are you proposing wasting more time consulting on this? The guidance is clear enough now."
