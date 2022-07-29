North Yorkshire festival back to full audience after Covid limits
A North Yorkshire family arts festival is back at full capacity after cutting audience numbers as a precaution against Covid.
The Deer Shed Festival expects around 10,000 visitors this weekend at its parkland site at Topcliffe near Thirsk.
It had run as a socially distanced event with just 4,000 attendees.
This year, performers include comedians Shaparak Khorsandi, Rosie Jones and David O'Doherty, as well as music and sports and events for families.
Festival Director Megan Evans said she was excited about this year's event.
"We're returning to a full-sized festival for the first time since 2019," she said.
"So to get to see the complete and massive programme again in all its glory is pretty amazing for us"
The decision to scale back last year's festival was made despite government coronavirus restriction being fully lifted in June 2021.
Those attending in 2021 wore masks and the campsite pitches were spread out and each had its own separate toilet.
This year is the 12th time the festival has been held.
It was founded in 2010 by Kate and Oliver Jones who were unhappy that so many festivals were not suitable for people with young children.
As well as the music and comedy acts there will also be a science tent and a sports field hosting archery, skate boarding, BMXing, circus, parkour, kayaking, tree climbing, crazy golf and football.
It also has an area for under-fives, including soft play sessions, raves, craft workshops and interactive theatre.
