Alps fall death: Ripon schoolteacher named as victim
- Published
A British woman who fell to her death while on a hiking trip in Italy with her husband has been named locally as Louise Atkinson.
The 56-year-old teacher from Ripon in North Yorkshire fell 100ft (30m) while walking in the Dolomites.
A mountain rescue team was sent to the area on Sunday, but Mrs Atkinson was immediately pronounced dead.
Tributes on Facebook described her as a "wonderful" and "inspirational" teacher who would be "sadly missed".
It is understood Mrs Atkinson worked as a teacher at Roecliffe Church of England School, near Boroughbridge, and at St Wilfrid's Catholic School in Ripon.
'Fond memories'
Dozens of comments have been added to a Facebook post from parents and former pupils.
One read: "She taught both our sons at Roecliffe. She was an amazing teacher and a lovely kind lady."
Another said: "I'm so saddened by this news.
"Mrs Atkinson was our science and RE teacher at Roecliffe for many years. I have such fond memories of her classes and the lessons she taught."
The couple were hiking on the via ferrata Santner trail, which climbs to a height of over 6,500ft (2,000m), leading through small gullies and narrow passes.
Mrs Atkinson's fall happened on a part of the path where there was no rope for protection, rescue services said.
The Dolomites, located in the Alps in northern Italy, are a popular summer hiking destination.
The UK Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk