Watchdog inquiry after York jewellers disturbance death
- Published
The police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man after a disturbance at a jewellers.
Police were called to Mappin and Webb jewellers in York on Tuesday afternoon.
Samuel Diatta, 39, who lived in the city, was restrained by a member of staff and other bystanders but suffered medical difficulties and died in hospital.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating.
A police spokesman said Mr Diatta died shortly after 18:40 BST and a medical investigation was being carried out into the cause of his death.
Three men, two aged in their 40s and one in his 50s, were arrested in connection with the incident and later released on bail.
Det Insp Steve Menzies said: "Samuel's family are being supported by specially-trained officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected to allow them time to grieve."
He urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.