Tadcaster floods caused by overflowing drains
- Published
The main street in Tadcaster flooded after blocked drains overflowed with rainwater on Tuesday night.
Tadcaster's Flood Action Group said overflowing drains were to blame as the river's water levels had been low at the time due to the long dry spell.
The flooding, which happened on Bridge Street, occurred on the same day as the UK's National Drought Group meeting.
The road reopened early Wednesday morning after emergency services used pumps to drain away the flood water.
Tadcaster's MP Nigel Adams has called for an investigation into the flooding, saying: "It is simply not acceptable that the main road through the centre of Tadcaster floods in this way, especially when the river is at an exceptionally low level."
North Yorkshire Councillor Kristy Poskitt said: "This isn't a new problem, it has happened again and again. The drains make the town even more vulnerable when the river levels rise but they also mean that rainfall can quickly back up and cause problems.
"I will be pursuing this tomorrow to find out what more can be done."
On Tuesday the National Drought Group met to discuss if any further actions would need to be taken to preserve water supply across England, including a potential hosepipe ban.
