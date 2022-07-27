Scarborough: Inflatables warning after trio rescued from sea
The RNLI has warned that inflatables are not suitable for the beach after a lifeboat crew had to rescue three people at the weekend.
The charity said the inflatable pleasure dinghy had been swept out to sea from Scarborough's North Bay on Sunday afternoon.
It said an electric outboard engine fitted to the floating toy was not sufficient to battle the wind.
Two adults and a teenager were onboard and were escorted back to shore.
A crew of three aboard the inshore lifeboat had rescued the trio as they drifted towards the Sea Life Centre.
'Not suitable'
The lifeboat was able to escort the dinghy to shore under its own power when the wind dropped.
Inshore lifeboat helm Rob Gaunt said people should always check the tides and weather before heading out to sea.
"It's also important to remember that inflatables, whilst they may look fun, are not suitable for the beach," he said.
"They can get caught up in the wind and tides very easily and you can soon find yourself somewhere you had no intention of being and in need of assistance."
The incident in Scarborough comes after two people on inflatables had to be rescued when they were swept out to sea off North East Lincolnshire.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency also reported a spate of paddleboard incidents over the weekend, including one in Somerset in which two women were blown offshore.
