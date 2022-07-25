Whitby Steampunk Weekend: Amazing outfits caught on camera

Steampunks attend the Whitby Weekend, in Whitby, Yorkshire.PA Media
The festivities attract people from across the UK and beyond

Hundreds of people have taken part in the Whitby Steampunk Weekend.

Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction and fantasy literature, which commonly features some aspect of steam-powered machinery.

The bi-annual event in North Yorkshire is thought to be one of the largest steampunk gatherings in the UK.

Attendees in eye-catching outfits converged on the town's pavilion, promenade and beaches on Saturday and Sunday.

PA Media
Karen and John Austin enjoy a walk on the North Yorkshire coastal resort's sands
PA Media
The event attracts not just those who wish to dress up, but also those who just want to see the spectacle
PA Media
Those taking part invest both time and money in their costumes
PA Media
This group were snapped near the town's pavilion
PA Media
Emma Parfett and Shaun Smith cool off with a paddle in the bracing North Sea
PA Media
Whitby's trademark beach huts contrast with the darker colours worn by many Steampunk aficionados

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Topics