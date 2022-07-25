Whitby Steampunk Weekend: Amazing outfits caught on camera
- Published
Hundreds of people have taken part in the Whitby Steampunk Weekend.
Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction and fantasy literature, which commonly features some aspect of steam-powered machinery.
The bi-annual event in North Yorkshire is thought to be one of the largest steampunk gatherings in the UK.
Attendees in eye-catching outfits converged on the town's pavilion, promenade and beaches on Saturday and Sunday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.