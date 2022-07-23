North Yorkshire gets £8m for home improvements
- Published
Up to 500 homes across North Yorkshire will receive government cash to make them more energy efficient.
North Yorkshire County Council has secured £8m in government funding for homes in Scarborough, Hambleton and Ryedale.
The authority said emissions from homes accounted for 23% of the county's total carbon dioxide emissions in 2019.
Officials said making homes more efficient would help reduce the impact of rising energy bills.
Greg White, executive member for stronger communities and climate change, said: "If we are to reduce both fuel poverty and carbon dioxide emissions, we need to both radically improve home insulation and switch households to cleaner, sustainable and more energy efficient heating.
'Electric storage heaters'
"This is a great opportunity for hard-pressed householders to get the necessary work done for free and for private landlords to access major discounts."
The county council said funding of up to £25,000 per home is available, though most will receive upgrades valued at £10,000.
Tenants in privately-rented homes will also be able to apply, but landlords must contribute a third of the total costs of the improvements.
The type of home will dictate what work would be carried out, but improvements could include insulation, solar panels, air source heat pumps and high heat retention electric storage heaters.
To qualify for the new scheme, residents must have a household income of £30,000 or less, or receive means-tested benefits.
Properties must also be technically suitable for the measures available in the scheme and have a low energy efficiency rating.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.