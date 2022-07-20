Police confiscate 200 bottles of alcohol at Richmond
- Published
Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were confiscated to stop revellers using a North Yorkshire beauty spot "like an Ibiza nightclub", police have said.
North Yorkshire Police said large sound systems and gas canisters were seized from crowds who flocked to Richmond on England's hottest-ever day on Tuesday.
Police made an arrest and issued dispersal orders.
Many residents were concerned about disrespectful antisocial behaviour, the force said.
Some had travelled from as far as County Durham and Middlesbrough, police said, and antisocial behaviour was "linked to hot weather making Richmond like a nightclub".
Insp Martin Metcalfe, of the force, said: "As temperatures soared well into the 30s yesterday and hundreds congregated at Richmond Falls, my team and I took action to prevent crime and antisocial behaviour as well as all the litter and mess this leaves behind.
"Residents quite rightly don't want their town to be used like an Ibiza nightclub and we're doing something about it."
Public space protection orders were used to disperse five men from Middlesbrough because of their antisocial behaviour, police said.
As well as one arrest after a disturbance and 18 traffic offence reports involving people travelling to and from the area, officers confiscated several large sound systems, including a 3ft (m) high stack system.
More than 200 bottles of beer, cider, vodka and other spirits were taken away, plus three large cannisters of nitrous oxide, used to get high, police said.
Seven barbecues were put out because of the dangerous hot and dry conditions.
Insp Metcalfe added: "We simply will not tolerate antisocial behaviour, often committed by large groups who travel in from other areas and behave with no respect for the community they're visiting."
The force said it would be taking further action through summer.