Harrogate's Crime Writing Festival kicks off
- Published
One of the biggest dates in North Yorkshire's literary calendar is getting under way in Harrogate.
The town's renowned Crime Writing Festival is expected to see 17,000 visitors across four days, with some of the genre's biggest names attending.
The 2022 line-up will see talks by broadcaster and novelist Rev Richard Coles, comedian and author Frankie Boyle and journalist Bella Mackie.
Organisers described it as the world's largest celebration of crime fiction.
The special guests at the Old Swan Hotel venue include Paula Hawkins, who wrote the 2015 international bestseller The Girl on The Train.
The thriller has sold an estimated 23 million copies worldwide, with the novel adapted into a 2016 film starring Emily Blunt.
The event will also see the announcement of the coveted Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year.
Denise Mina, bestselling author and 2022 festival chair, described curating the festival's 18th year as "such an honour".
"We are proud to have curated a programme which features crime fiction legends and impressive newcomers, psychological thriller sleuths and cosy crime masterminds, so there is something for everyone," she said.
