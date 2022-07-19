Bridlington roofers use broomsticks to fend off seagull attacks
Roofers on the Yorkshire coast have resorted to using broomsticks to fend off attacks from seagulls.
One company boss said the aerial assaults, by gulls protecting their young, came from "all angles".
He added his team was forced to beat a hasty retreat after taking photos of one such attack in Scarborough.
Meanwhile, 17 miles down the coast in Bridlington, gulls have been attacking Royal Mail workers, disrupting deliveries.
Under attack from several birds, Shane Barber, owner of East Yorkshire-based Ideal Roofing Ltd, made the call to postpone work, explaining "it wasn't safe" for his team to continue in such circumstances.
He said: "We carry broomsticks when we go up on to roofs, and we eat our lunch in the van."
Mr Barber said sometimes there were up to 40 seagulls on a roof, which made it "really hard to do our job".
He added: "They swoop down and pull away when they are about a metre from your face - unless you have food, in which case they will snatch it."
In Bridlington, the area off Bempton Lane has become a hotspot for attacks from the birds, which are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
Royal Mail has sent letters to residents of Haddon Road warning of postal delays.
In a statement, it said: "Deliveries are being affected by seagulls swooping to protect their young.
"We are attempting deliveries to Haddon Road six days a week when there is mail to be delivered, but there could be days on which this is not possible.
"The safety of our colleagues and customers is our top priority."
