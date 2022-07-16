UK Heatwave: Yorkshire moor visitors told to 'bring a picnic'
Visitors to moorland are being told to "bring a picnic" rather than a barbeque, with a heightened risk of wildfires over the coming days.
Temperatures are set to climb over the weekend, with the Met Office issuing warnings for extreme heat covering much of England from Sunday to Tuesday.
The North York Moors National Park said any wildfire would be a "disaster".
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said people could be fined up to £2,500 for lighting a barbeque in protected areas.
Public Spaces Protection Orders are in force across West Yorkshire, a force spokesperson said, with bans on lighting fires, barbeques and fireworks.
The North York Moors National Park Authority said there was little sign of rainfall in the coming days, increasing concerns about fires in the national park.
Bernie McLinden, the park's senior ranger, said: "Under no circumstance should anyone be using barbeques or lighting campfires, and great care should be taken when disposing of items such as cigarettes or glass bottles.
"This includes throwing cigarette ends out of car windows, which can lead to roadside fires that spread into sensitive landscapes."
Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 40C in England on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a national emergency to be declared and the UK's first red extreme heat warning.
Despite reminders that Public Spaces Protection Orders are in force across West Yorkshire, people continue to BBQ on our Moorland.— West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@WYFRS) July 16, 2022
⚠️ Fines of up to £2,500 and/or prison sentence.
🔥 See a fire or someone using a BBQ on the moorland? call 999 and ask for FIRE.
👉 #BeMoorAware pic.twitter.com/2rCYx5ouO4
In March, firefighters tackled two fires on Marsden Moor in the space of a week.
A large blaze near Cupwith Reservoir, Huddersfield, damaged the Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.
Posting on social media, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service's Leeds district team said: "The damage that could be caused by a single BBQ could be utterly devastating to our countryside.
"Bring a picnic instead."
