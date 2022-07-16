UK Heatwave: Yorkshire moor visitors told to 'bring a picnic'

Despite reminders that Public Spaces Protection Orders are in force across West Yorkshire, people continue to BBQ on our Moorland.



⚠️ Fines of up to £2,500 and/or prison sentence.



🔥 See a fire or someone using a BBQ on the moorland? call 999 and ask for FIRE.



👉 #BeMoorAware pic.twitter.com/2rCYx5ouO4