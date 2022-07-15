In pictures: Great Yorkshire Show draws to a close

Man and boy walking with cattleGYS
The four-day event in Harrogate celebrates agriculture, food, farming and the countryside

Almost 140,000 people have turned out for the Great Yorkshire Show in North Yorkshire.

The four-day event in Harrogate, which opened on Tuesday, celebrates agriculture, food, farming and the countryside.

Among those in attendance was The Princess Royal who visited as guest of honour at the start of the show.

For the first time this year the event hosted sheep dog trials, as well as new show-jumping classes and a new stage.

Kate Mallender
Princess Anne visited the food hall, cheese show and farming charities as well as the bicentenary celebrations of the Shorthorn cattle breed
GYS
Sheep dog trials took place at the event for the first time this year

Visitors included a group of women from the Sheffield-based Roshni Asian Women's Resource Centre, who were all attending for the first time.

The "surprise" trip was organised by a charity that tries to improve rural access for people from minority ethnic groups, organisers said.

Simon Dewhurst
Another first for the event included a visit by women from the Sheffield-based Roshni Asian Women's Resource Centre
GYS
The show features competitions for very young farmers

Humaira Shakir, from the group, said: "The ladies didn't know they were coming here. We told them we were going for a walk and we brought them here.

"As soon as they've walked in and seen the atmosphere, the smile on their faces has basically given us the reward that we wanted."

GYS
Singer Lizzie Jones, widow of rugby league player Danny Jones, performed to thousands on the first day of the show
GYS
BBC MasterChef 2022 winner Eddie Scott hosted a cookery demonstration
GYS
TV host Matt Baker with Rebecca and Liam McPartland, from Tadcaster, with their Wensleydale ewe

TV host Matt Baker made an appearance on one of the stages and winner of BBC MasterChef 2022, Eddie Scott, hosted a cookery demonstration, alongside Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen.

The sheep dog trials were organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, which holds national and international trials every year and a World Trial every three years.

The show is in its 163rd year and was extended from three to four days in 2021 to accommodate Covid safety measures.

GYS
The top show jumping prize at the Show went to James Wilson riding Heather Larson's Imagine de Muze
GYS
Birds and poultry are among the livestock shown at the Great Yorkshire Show each year
GYS
The event attracts thousands of exhibitors and spectators each year

