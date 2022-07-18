Yorkshire and Lincolnshire warned over record-breaking heat
- Published
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire could see record temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, as an extreme heat warning has been issued which includes much of the region.
BBC weather forecaster Paul Hudson said extreme highs of 46C (114F) seen in Europe could drift across the UK.
Mr Hudson said the previous highest temperatures, both recorded in 2019, "could be exceeded" over the two days.
A national emergency was declared on Friday by Downing Street.
Mr Hudson said the peak temperature was expected on Tuesday, but there was "very little difference between the two days".
The weatherman and climate change correspondent said the temperature range could be between 35C(95F) and 37C (99F).
"We could be knocking-on-the-door of around 100 degrees Fahrenheit," he said.
He said it was the first time he had predicted such heat "in 30-years of forecasting".
Yorkshire's current highest recorded temperature is 36C (96.8F) recorded in Wakefield on 25 July 2019, while Lincolnshire's high 36.3C (97.3F) was set at RAF Cranwell on the same day.
The red extreme heat warning covers London and much of central England and goes as far north as York in North Yorkshire.
According to the Met Office it means there could be health effects, not just to those most vulnerable, leading to serious illness or danger to life.
It also warns of heat-sensitive equipment failures and an increased risk of water safety incidents, due to more people visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers.
There is also a risk of delays on roads, road closures and impacts on air and rail travel.
As well as the red warning an amber warning remains in place across most of England.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said it was "potentially a very serious situation," with widespread impacts on people's lives.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also increased its heat health warning to level four, which means illness and death "may occur among the fit and healthy and not just in high-risk groups".
People are being urged to stay hydrated, look out for vulnerable neighbours, keep curtains closed and stay out of the sun in the middle of the day.
