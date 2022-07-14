Cost of living: York council vote to unlock extra £200k support
Up to 4,000 people on the lowest incomes could receive food and fuel vouchers, if York councillors approve a motion later.
The Liberal Democrat group is urging members to declare a cost of living emergency in the city on Thursday.
It would mean an extra £200,000 to help vulnerable people, if agreed.
The group, which runs the council with the Greens, said it wanted to ensure no-one slipped "through the safety net".
Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and major projects, said the cost of living crisis was "spiralling out of control".
"As a council, we've done as much as possible to support those struggling the most," he said.
"Despite this, it's clear that the cost of living crisis has turned into an emergency and we must do more."
Adam Raffell from York Food Bank said any measures to take pressure off people's finances were welcome.
He told BBC Radio York the organisation was seeing people who had never been to a food bank before.
"Pressures have come from all directions on people's finances," he said.
The motion will also seek councillor support to host a local Cost of Living Emergency Summit and further lobby the government to address the crisis urgently.
Mr Ayre said he hoped members from all political parties would support the motion.
The government has said it understands people are worried about the impact of rising prices, which is why it is providing £37bn in support this year, targeting those most in need.
