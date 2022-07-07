North York Moors National Park aims to broaden appeal of 'the great outdoors'
- Published
Volunteers from diverse backgrounds and age groups are being sought to help lead groups on walks in the North York Moors National Park.
Two taster sessions are being held in July and August for anyone interested to learn more about what is involved.
The park authority said it wanted to attract more walk leaders from under-represented communities.
The initiative is part of the national park's "Breath of Fresh Air" walking programme.
It comes after a special 70th anniversary event was held in May in partnership with the Muslim Hikers group to champion diversity in "the great outdoors".
Emma McKenzie, the authority's events engagement officer said: "There is so much evidence now that getting outside in beautiful landscape can help improve our health and wellbeing and this is one of the reasons why our free guided walks are already popular.
"Now we're hoping to expand the annual programme to broaden its appeal, particularly as one of the things that can hold some communities back is when they don't see themselves represented in a group."
She added that the 70th anniversary celebrations highlighted how people from all backgrounds and walks of life could get so much enjoyment out of spending time in the national park.
"By having volunteers from different communities and backgrounds we're hoping to reflect the message that these walks are for everyone," she added.
Founder of Muslim Hikers, Haroon Mota, previously told the BBC: "We are here for everyone and the outdoors is for everyone as well, so I think we should all get outside and enjoy it more."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk