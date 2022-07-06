Driver, 80, killed in three-car crash near Knaresborough
An 80-year-old driver has died after three cars crashed in North Yorkshire.
The man was driving a Ford Focus when it was in collision with a Ford Fiesta and a Seat Ibiza on the B6165 Ripley Road in Scotton near Knaresborough.
The driver and passenger of the Focus - a man and woman in their 50s - were taken to hospital with serious injuries, North Yorkshire Police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 18:15 BST on Sunday.
