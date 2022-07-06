North Yorkshire County Council launches £39m station access funding bid
A £39m funding bid to improve access to three railways stations is to be submitted to the government.
North Yorkshire County Council hopes to secure money from the levelling-up fund for projects in Thirsk, Scarborough and Seamer.
The schemes include a new "transport hub" in Scarborough and a new footbridge and car park in Seamer.
If the bid is approved the council hopes to start work by the end of March 2023.
Councillor Keane Duncan said the council was committed to modernising North Yorkshire's transport infrastructure.
"The three bids demonstrate the council's ambitions to improve our stations, connecting residents with employment and supporting economic growth," he added.
The projects are:
- Thirsk: A £5.4m scheme to create step-free access to the platforms, including a new two-span bridge with lifts providing access to the platforms and upper car park
- Scarborough: An £8.4m transport hub including bicycle storage, hire and repair amenities, bus stands and electric vehicle renting facilities.
- Seamer: A £25.2m project to create new pedestrian and cycle links to the west, a new three-span footbridge across the rail line and A64, including lifts to platforms one and two, and a new station car park to the east of the track on to the A64
The development of Seamer station has been backed by mining company Anglo American.
Matt Parsons, from the firm, said: "The current station is in real need of an upgrade.
"In addition to our own business needs, Eastfield is the key growth area for the wider borough and improvements to Seamer station are essential to support future development."
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the fund was about "investing in infrastructure that improves everyday life across the UK".
A spokesperson added: "Our published guidance sets out the robust assessment and decision making process used to select successful bids within the objectives of the fund."
