Newby Hall: Naked man approaches women at stately home
Officers are looking for a naked man who approached a group of women at a North Yorkshire stately home.
North Yorkshire Police said he approached the three women in the gardens of Newby Hall, Ripon, at about 15:40 BST on Thursday.
It happened on the woodland walk area of the attraction, with the man described as white, 40-50 years of age and having a "slight beer belly".
He was between 6ft-6ft 2in in height, of medium build with dark brown hair.
The force asked for anyone who visited Newby Hall on the day who might have useful information to get in touch.
