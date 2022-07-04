Stan Wild: Ex-Olympic gymnast abuse claim inquiry ends

An investigation into child abuse claims against a former Olympic gymnast has ended with no charges being brought, police said.
Stan Wild, 78, was questioned by North Yorkshire Police over allegations of abuse said to have taken place in the 1970s and 2000s.
The force said a file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service in May who decided against taking further action.
Mr Wild, who competed at the 1968 and 1972 Olympics, denied the allegations.
In a statement the force said the evidence passed to prosecutors related to four non-recent child abuse complaints.
It said: "Four women came forward to the police during the past year following national media coverage of an ongoing investigation into [Mr Wild].
"That investigation involved three unconnected women alleging offences committed by him in the 1970s and 2000s.
"Following careful consideration of the evidence in these matters, the Crown Prosecution Service's decision was for 'No Further Action'.
"All parties have been updated and specialist support continues to be provided to the complainants."
Mr Wild, who carried the Olympic torch through York in 2012 and founded a gymnastics club in the city, was suspended by British Gymnastics in 2021 after the complaints about his behaviour came to light.
