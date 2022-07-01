Jasmine Harrison: Rowing star begins 900-mile Britain swim challenge
- Published
A young woman from Yorkshire has set off on a 900-mile (1,448km) swim from Lands End to John O'Groats.
Jasmine Harrison, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, already holds the title of being the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic.
The 22-year-old teacher will spend three months swimming up the west coast of Britain.
"It's a world first. No female has done it before and I'm raising money for charity," she said.
The swim was previously only completed by two other people, both men.
Speaking to BBC Radio York shortly before diving into the the sea, Ms Harrison explained what the challenge entailed.
"I can only swim with the tide, so I'll be swimming six hours on, six hours off, for an entire day," she said.
"As soon as I get out of the water, I'll drop a GPS point on the tracker so we know where to come back to."
Ms Harrison said it was a "daunting" challenge and she was just allowing herself to think of the first 100 miles (160km).
"The geography of the Cornish coastline is so difficult, there's nothing to protect that coastline.
"It's just weather coming straight across the Atlantic, so you just get battered and there's nowhere to hide if you do get hit by bad weather."
Other concerns during the challenge would be the amount of shipping which might get in her way and the unpredictable British weather, she said.
"What's going on in my mind will change from day to day," she added.
She will be accompanied by a support vessel and will have a kayaker close to her during the challenge for added support.
"It'll be nice to have that, rather than just the 40ft support sail boat looming over me the entire time," she said.
