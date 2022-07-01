Dumped snakes found in Scarborough bin as electricity prices rise
A leading animal charity has said it is concerned rising energy prices may be prompting owners of exotic creatures to dump their pets.
The RSPCA's warning came after a pair of royal pythons were abandoned in a North Yorkshire seaside town bin.
The stricken serpents, and a third found on a nearby grassed area, were discovered in Scarborough this week.
An RSPCA spokesperson said they were "braced for a surge in abandonments" as electricity bills rose.
North Yorkshire Police found the binned snakes on Wednesday and the third a day later after earlier sightings in the Falsgrave suburb.
'No consideration'
A spokesperson said the animals, which kill by constriction rather than poison, were in good health and now being cared for by an expert.
Wildlife crime officer PC Graham Bilton said: "It is very concerning that three large non-native snakes appear to have been abandoned with no consideration for their welfare."
He said the force was working with the RSPCA and would like to speak to anyone who may know the snakes' owner, or the circumstances leading up to them being dumped.
An RSPCA spokesperson said many people did not realise the commitment such creatures needed, including using electricity to heat their enclosures.
"We are braced for a surge in abandonments once higher electricity bills start landing on people's doormats," the spokesperson said.
The charity said the majority of exotic pets, including reptiles, require a carefully controlled environment which included 24-hour light and heating.
"In addition, many of these animals can live for decades, making this a very long-term responsibility for an exotic pet keeper," the spokesperson added.
