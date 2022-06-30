Plan to tackle violence against women and girls in North Yorkshire
A strategy to tackle violence against women and girls has been unveiled by North Yorkshire's police commissioner.
The six-point plan calls for strengthening support for victims and attempting to tackle the root causes of violence with early intervention.
It has been drawn up in collaboration with the county's police and fire services and local councils.
North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe said: "For me, this is personal".
"Like many women and girls, I have been out at night and worried what was around that dark corner," Ms Metcalfe added.
"I have felt the rising panic of not knowing who the footsteps behind me on the street belong to, and I have felt anger at being told that this is not really a problem by those who will never experience it."
Victims consulted
Ms Metcalfe was elected in 2021 after the previous commissioner, Conservative Philip Allott, resigned following criticism of comments he made about the murder of Sarah Everard.
The plan was drawn up after consulting with victims of violence and community groups.
There will be a focus on tackling what the report calls "inappropriate language and behaviour, particularly street harassment" as well as domestic abuse, drink spiking, sexual exploitation and stalking, including incidents of online harassment and revenge porn.
The report calls for education to "challenge misogyny from a young age, highlighting healthy vs unhealthy relationships and behaviours".
It also acknowledges work is needed to "increase public confidence and trust in North Yorkshire Police".
The force's chief constable, Lisa Winward, said she welcomed the report.
"We have the power, responsibility and opportunity to prevent and to reduce harm and will continue to develop effective working relationships with our partners and relevant charities to better support women and girls to help them to feel safe and be safe," she said.
