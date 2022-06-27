Cycle race shut Harrogate town centre for a month - council report
An international cycle race held in Harrogate "effectively closed down" the town centre for a month, a report says.
A review of the 2019 UCI Road World Championships said it caused an "unacceptable" impact on businesses and residents.
More than £120,000 was spent repairing the Stray public park which was badly damaged when it was used as a fan zone.
However, a previous council study said the nine-day event resulted in a £17.8m boost to the local economy.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the latest review by Harrogate Council gathered the views of 689 respondents - 52% of whom said the event was not beneficial to Harrogate.
Conservative councillor Nick Brown said in a draft report: "There was a common perception that the event effectively closed down the centre of Harrogate, not just for the nine days of the UCI but for nearly a month, including set-up and dismantling.
"Looking to the future, there is a place for exciting, perhaps shorter, events that portray Harrogate and North Yorkshire in a good light, nationally and throughout the world."
The recommendations include better consultation with residents and businesses during the early stages of events planning, and also using road closure signs which are "positive" and do not "deter travel".
The report said the damage to the park was not caused by bad weather, but the "actions of contractors and sub-contractors that did not comply with contractual requirements".
The Stray Defence Association told the report's authors that the event was a "disaster" and led to parts of the park being closed for 338 days.
As well as the £35,500 from the event organisers, a further £95,000 was spent on park upgrades by the council which spent £606,000 on hosting the event.
The championships were held in September 2019 when hundreds of international cyclists competed in races across Yorkshire, with each finishing in Harrogate.
It marked the first time in nearly 40 years that the event had come to the UK and it was watched by an estimated worldwide television audience of 329m people.
