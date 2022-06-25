Man charged with attempted murder of two children in Beckwithshaw
- Published
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of two children.
Police were called to a village near Harrogate in North Yorkshire, on Monday after a boy was seriously injured.
A 40-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of the boy and a second child, North Yorkshire Police said.
He has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker. Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The injured child is in a stable condition in hospital following the incident involving "a bladed article", the force said.
