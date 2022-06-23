Aireville Park stabbing: Drug dealer Brooklyn Bell jailed for stab death
- Published
A drug dealer who stabbed a man to death while on bail for a previous knife attack has been jailed for 10 years and four months.
Brooklyn Bell, 19, fatally stabbed Simon McMinn, 44, during an incident in Aireville Park, Skipton, in July 2021.
He was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter following a trial at Bradford Crown Court in January.
Sentencing him, Judge Jonathan Rose described Bell, of Parkwood Rise, Keighley, as a "dangerous offender".
During the trial jurors heard Mr McMinn was stabbed three times - once in the shoulder and twice in the back - during an angry confrontation in a wooded area on the evening of 28 July.
Bell had travelled to Skipton to sell about £400 worth of Class A drugs on the night of the attack, the court heard.
After the stabbing he took a taxi back to his Keighley home and a few days later handed himself in at Huddersfield police station.
At the time Bell was on bail for attacking a man in Bournemouth two years earlier, the jury was told.
In August 2019, aged 16, he stabbed a 54-year-old man three times with a flick-knife in "a revenge attack" causing him to suffer a collapsed lung.
In court on Thursday, Prosecutor John Elvidge QC read victim impact statements by Mr McMinn's mother and sister-in-law, who described him as a "talented artist".
His mother said Bell had taken the most precious thing away from her, adding: "I can never forgive him for all the lives he has ruined."
Judge Rose accepted Mr McMinn had been angry about claims Bell was trying to sell drugs to children in the park, but rejected the defendant acted in self defence.
Bell's barrister, Christopher Tehrani QC, told the court how he had a difficult upbringing and was exploited by drug gangs in London.
The teenager was also sentenced for wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and drug dealing.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.